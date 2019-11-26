CEDAR FALLS – A Friday night fire that damaged a rural Cedar Falls home and sent two people to the hospital started in an electrical outlet, according to fire officials.
Insurance investigators determined the blaze at 8024 Slap Tail Trail originated in an outlet in a living room and then spread to other parts of the home, said Fire Chief John Bostwick.
The blaze broke out shortly after 9 p.m. Friday while family members were home.
A 19-year-old evacuated a younger sibling then attempted to reach a 32-year-old with disabilities but wasn’t successful, Bostwick said.
You have free articles remaining.
Public Safety Officer John Zolondek tried to reach the 32-year-old from inside the home but was blocked by the intense heat and smoke, Bostwick said. Zolondek then exited the house and climbed a ladder placed by PSO Chris Copp. He entered through a window, found the man on the floor under a blanket and carried him to safety, Bostwick said.
Both the 32-year-old and the 19-year-old were treated at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center for smoke inhalation and non-life-threatening injuries.
The home is owned by Cedar Falls businessman Ken Lockard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.