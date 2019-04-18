WATERLOO – A 16-year-old was cited after he allegedly fought with a police officer who was attempting to escort him from the West High School cafeteria following a disturbance Thursday.
The teen was charged with assault on an officer causing injury, and he was released to his parents, according to Waterloo Police.
According to police, West High staff asked for the school liaison officer's assistance in the cafeteria situation, and while the teen was being led out, he began to resist and took the officer to the floor. The officer handcuffed the teen with the help of school staff, and he was removed from the building.
Another student captured video on Snapchat, which was then shared to Facebook Thursday.
The officer received medical treatment for injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.