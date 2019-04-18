{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo West incident

A screenshot of the incident that happened at Waterloo West High School on April 18, 2019. A 16-year-old student was taken into custody.

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO – A 16-year-old was cited after he allegedly fought with a police officer who was attempting to escort him from the West High School cafeteria following a disturbance Thursday.

The teen was charged with assault on an officer causing injury, and he was released to his parents, according to Waterloo Police.

According to police, West High staff asked for the school liaison officer's assistance in the cafeteria situation, and while the teen was being led out, he began to resist and took the officer to the floor. The officer handcuffed the teen with the help of school staff, and he was removed from the building.

Another student captured video on Snapchat, which was then shared to Facebook Thursday.

The officer received medical treatment for injuries.

