 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Casino worker charged with stealing from patron

  • 0
072220bp-isle-hotel-casino-3

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission will only approve a Cedar Rapids casino if officials can assuage concerns it will “cannibalize” the market, taking business from casinos in Waterloo and Riverside.

 Courier file photo

WATERLOO — A former Isle Casino Hotel employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a patron and from the casino.

Stephanie Ann Call, 42, was arrested Thursday for identity theft, fourth-degree theft and forgery as part of an Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation probe. She was released pending trial.

The UK is the world's biggest regulated online gambling market, with British players having lost more than £14 billion on online casino games, sports betting, and other forms of gambling over four of the past five years. Gavin Finch has more on the impact on online gambling in the UK in today's "Big Take" on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

Call had worked as a cage cashier at the Isle in July when she conducted an electronic check transaction for $600 for a patron from Hudson. A short time later, Call allegedly conducted a second $600 electronic check transaction without the patron’s knowledge, forging the victim’s name and pocketing the cash, according to court records.

Before leaving for the night, Call allegedly took $15 in cash from the casino, records state.

The patron discovered the unauthorized transaction days later when she checked her bank statement, records state.

People are also reading…

VIDEOS: Winter Walks

Short videos from winter walks in local parks.

Winter Walk: Swinging Bridge at Mayor's Park
Lifestyles

Winter Walk: Swinging Bridge at Mayor's Park

  • Jeff Reinitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Winter Walk video of the swinging bridge at Mayor's Park. January 2023

Winter Walk: Hartman Reserve, Hackett Road
Lifestyles

Winter Walk: Hartman Reserve, Hackett Road

  • Jeff Reinitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Winter Walk video Hartman Reserve on Hackett Road, Waterloo, Iowa. January 2023

Winter Walk: Krieg’s Crossing, Cedar Falls
National

Winter Walk: Krieg’s Crossing, Cedar Falls

  • Jeff Reinitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Winter Walk video Krieg’s Crossing and George Wyth State Park, Cedar Falls, Iowa. January 2023

Winter Walk: Lincoln Park, Waterloo
National

Winter Walk: Lincoln Park, Waterloo

  • Jeff Reinitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Winter Walk video Lincoln Park, Waterloo, Iowa. January 2023

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting intensifies in Ukraine's Kherson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News