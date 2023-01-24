Casino worker charged with stealing from patron

WATERLOO — A former Isle Casino Hotel employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a patron and from the casino.
Stephanie Ann Call, 42, was arrested Thursday for identity theft, fourth-degree theft and forgery as part of an Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation probe. She was released pending trial.
Call had worked as a cage cashier at the Isle in July when she conducted an electronic check transaction for $600 for a patron from Hudson. A short time later, Call allegedly conducted a second $600 electronic check transaction without the patron’s knowledge, forging the victim’s name and pocketing the cash, according to court records.
Before leaving for the night, Call allegedly took $15 in cash from the casino, records state.
The patron discovered the unauthorized transaction days later when she checked her bank statement, records state.
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission will only approve a Cedar Rapids casino if officials can assuage concerns it will “cannibalize” the market, taking business from casinos in Waterloo and Riverside.