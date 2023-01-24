Casino worker charged with stealing from patron

WATERLOO — A former Isle Casino Hotel employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a patron and from the casino.

Stephanie Ann Call, 42, was arrested Thursday for identity theft, fourth-degree theft and forgery as part of an Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation probe. She was released pending trial.

Call had worked as a cage cashier at the Isle in July when she conducted an electronic check transaction for $600 for a patron from Hudson. A short time later, Call allegedly conducted a second $600 electronic check transaction without the patron’s knowledge, forging the victim’s name and pocketing the cash, according to court records.

Before leaving for the night, Call allegedly took $15 in cash from the casino, records state.

The patron discovered the unauthorized transaction days later when she checked her bank statement, records state.