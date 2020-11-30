Car struck by gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire that broke out in a Waterloo neighborhood Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, but at least one vehicle was struck by several bullets.

Details weren’t immediately available, but the shooting happened in an alley behind the 1100 block of Leavitt shortly before 3:40 p.m.

Officers found numerous spent shell casings in the alley around the vehicle.

The shooting comes just days following a shooting in the same area. A bullet struck a mail box and entered a house on Leavitt Street around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported in that shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Photos: Shooting, Leavitt Street, Nov. 30 2020

