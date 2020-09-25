Car shot while taking kids to school Friday morning

WATERLOO – A car taking children to school was struck by a bullet in a shooting Friday morning.
The projectile skipped off the edge of the vehicle’s roof, and the occupants of the vehicle --- the mother dressed for work and her two children who appeared to be grade school and middle school aged --- weren’t injured, according to police.
The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. near the woman’s home as she drove through an alley behind the 800 block Riehl Street. Only a single bullet was fired, police said.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
The shooting is the second incident of gunfire in a matter hours. Around 2 a.m. Friday, a man with gunshot wound to his ankle was found in the area of West Fourth Street and Kimball Avenue.
