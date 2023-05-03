WATERLOO –- Police are investigating after a car hit a Waterloo house Wednesday night.
Details weren’t immediately available, but passenger car left the roadway and struck an aluminum ramp leading up to the front door at 1914 E. Fourth St.
An ambulance was called to the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.
Photos: Car vs House, May 3, 2023
