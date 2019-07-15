DECORAH -- A Cresco man was jailed following an alleged drunken driving crash in Decorah early Saturday.
Brandon L. Henry, 35, was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated, speeding and failure to maintain control.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said Henry was traveling at an excessive speed on College Drive in Decorah when he lost control of the vehicle and jumped the curb. The vehicle then drove over a tree and broke through a fence striking a swing set and shrubs in a backyard of a residence.
The vehicle continued on, crossing Sunset Drive and striking a large tree in the front yard of another residence and rolling on its top.
The accident was jointed investigated by the sheriff's office and Decorah Police.
