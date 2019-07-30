DES MOINES — Linda Grathwohl, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ interim executive director for the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, has stepped down from that post, and the administration is looking for a replacement, officials said Monday.
Kaitlin Smith, administrative supervisor at the commission, confirmed Grathwohl’s departure effective last Thursday, but said any additional information would have to come through a public records request approved by the agency’s legal counsel.
“I am currently the supervisor in charge of the office, and it’s my understanding that they are appointing an interim executive director any second now,” Smith said in an interview Monday.
Grathwohl was appointed in January to replace Kristin Johnson, who told reporters after her fiscal 2020 budget presentation to the governor she would not continue as head of the state agency charged with enforcing the Iowa Civil Rights Act after her term expired Jan. 2. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday about the future leadership at the commission which handles complaints concerning discrimination and harassment based on race, sex, age, religion, national origin, gender identity, creed, sexual orientation, physical or mental disabilities or familial status in areas of employment, education, public accommodation, credit and housing.
Sales tax holiday
Officials at the Iowa Department of Revenue are reminding Iowans they get a “holiday” from paying state sales tax on certain items of clothing and school supplies Friday and Saturday. The annual sales tax holiday is designed to help parents save money on back-to-school purchases before classes resume later in August. Select clothing and footwear items are tax exempt — meaning no state sales tax will be collected — but there are restrictions outlined in a detailed explanation at the agency’s https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery web address. Businesses in Iowa won’t collect sales tax on clothing and footwear costing less than $100 during the annual holiday, which takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of August. Local-option sales tax also are waived on those days. Most students in Iowa return to school Aug. 23 (which this year falls on a Friday) or shortly thereafter.
Boat speed
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has lifted the no-wake speed restriction, which equates to roughly 5 mph, for boating on Lake Manawa in western Iowa. DNR officials say the water levels in Indian Creek and the Missouri River have dropped to below flood stage and the lake level has returned to normal.
The no-wake restriction had been in place since June 5 to minimize the impact of the high water to infrastructure around the lake, as well as boater safety issues associated with flood related debris floating just under the water surface.
