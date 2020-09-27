Candlelight vigil honors victims of Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO — A candlelight vigil honoring victims of Saturday’s deadly shooting was held Sunday night a block away from the crime scene.
A dozen people gathered in a semi-circle next to the shelter at Washington Park for what organizers called “A Moment of Silence, Prayer/Reflection Against Violence.”
Waterloo police say eight people were hit early Saturday by gunfire during a shooting in a private club at 501 W. Fourth St., where about 100 people had gathered. One of them has since died and two others are hospitalized in critical condition. Four other victims were injured by glass debris or by falling down and getting trampled.
As vigil attendees held candles, organizer Teresa Culpepper, of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission, asked them to “join me for a moment of silence to recognize the loss that our community has had.”
Later in the event, attendee Joyce Levingston told others that the man killed was Dacarious Burkett and led the group in saying his name before a second period of silence.
“He still had a life to live,” said Levingston, mentioning that the young man had a family.
Burkett is identified on social media as having died tragically on Saturday. Police have not yet identified who died or any other gunshot victims.
Before leading the group in prayer, the Rev. Abraham Funchess lamented such violence in the community “on the heels of so many injustices happening around the nation.” He is executive director of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission. “It’s times like these that drive us to our knees and we try to reach out to something beyond us,” said Funchess.
Other attendees spoke about the importance of reaching out to people facing difficult times.
“I hope that we’re able to help someone before we go through this again,” said Nia Wilder.
“It doesn’t take much for us to open up and give someone else some of our time,” said Levingston. “It’s important that we all lift each other up. I just encourage each of us to come together as a community.”
Rikki Campbell, who had talked to a woman injured while trying to escape the shooting, urged witnesses to report what happened to the authorities.
“I don’t understand how all those people were packed into this little place and nobody’s saying nothing,” she said.
Police said there were at least two shooters in the club, but they haven’t made any arrests.
Photos: Shooting vigil, Sept. 27, 2020
