Candlelight vigil honors victims of Waterloo shooting

Before leading the group in prayer, the Rev. Abraham Funchess lamented such violence in the community “on the heels of so many injustices happening around the nation.” He is executive director of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission. “It’s times like these that drive us to our knees and we try to reach out to something beyond us,” said Funchess.

Other attendees spoke about the importance of reaching out to people facing difficult times.

“I hope that we’re able to help someone before we go through this again,” said Nia Wilder.

“It doesn’t take much for us to open up and give someone else some of our time,” said Levingston. “It’s important that we all lift each other up. I just encourage each of us to come together as a community.”

Rikki Campbell, who had talked to a woman injured while trying to escape the shooting, urged witnesses to report what happened to the authorities.

“I don’t understand how all those people were packed into this little place and nobody’s saying nothing,” she said.

Police said there were at least two shooters in the club, but they haven’t made any arrests.





