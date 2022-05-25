Canadian man pleads in pseudoephedrine scheme that reached Iowa

WINTHROP — A Canadian who allegedly sold pseudoephedrine pills to a Buchanan County man involved in methamphetamine – and to others across the United States and Australia – has pleaded to distribution and customs charges.

Joseph Damgajian, also known as “Joe Dam,” of Laval, Quebec, entered a plea to charges of using the mail to distribute pseudoephedrine, unlawfully importing pseudoephedrine into the United States, and making false customs declarations to illegally import pseudoephedrine into the United States on Wednesday.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

Court records allege Damgajian sold at least 3 kilograms of pseudoephedrine – a decongestant sold freely in Canada but regulated in the United States because it is also a key ingredient in meth – on eBay and other web sites. The pills, usually Equate and Reactine, often came disguised in sealed Jamieson vitamin containers.

Damgajian’s customers in Australia included people with a history of selling and manufacturing drugs and an associate of Italian organized crime figures, an associate of the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle club involved in clandestine labs, and a member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle club, court records state.

There were also buyers in 23 American states.

Local narcotics investigators became involved in 2011 when a shipment destined for an address on Buffalo Creek Boulevard near Winthrop broke open, spilling out pills, court records state.

Police searched the Winthrop home and found firearms, meth, pseudoephedrine pills and shipping documents for medicine showing the “Joe Dam” name.

In January 2012, undercover operatives in the United States began buying pills from Damgajian on eBay and paid using PayPal.

During the investigation, agents uncovered emails between Damgajian and his other customers, including an exchange with an Australian buyer who complained he hadn’t received a shipment.

Damgajian noted the pills were prohibited in Australia and suggested the package may have been confiscated by customs officials. He offered to remedy the issue with a two-for-one deal on another purchase concluding, “pick any product you like. And let’s try another address this time.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also were investigating Damgajian and were intercepting packages headed for Australia, including vitamin D bottles filled with cold medicine pills, court records state.

In December 2012, Canadian officials searched his home and found boxes of pseudoephedrine nasal spray and vitamin bottles with glue to seal the bottles.

A federal grand jury in the Northern District for Iowa handed up a 12-count indictment in the case in December 2012. The case was put on hold while Damgajian challenged the extradition request in Canadian courts, which turned down his appeal.

Deputy marshals arrested him in September.

