NASHUA — A California man who was found with a gun and drugs during a traffic stop near Nashua has been indicted on federal weapons charges.

A grand jury handed up an indictment charging Nicholas Ryan Acosta, 28, of Palmdale, with one count of drug user in possession of a firearm on Sept. 11. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday.

Acosta was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. June 10 at Highway 218’s mile marker 220 when a Nashua officer spotted him traveling 95 mph in a 65-mph zone.

A police canine alerted to the rear bumper of Acosta’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, and officers found a green leafy substance, amphetamine pills and an ecstasy pill. A 9mm Glock Model 19 handgun was inside the vehicle’s glove compartment, according to police.

Police also found ammo and spare magazines.

Court records allege Acosta was a marijuana user.

