WATERLOO — Police are investigating a break-in at a Waterloo clothing store over the weekend.

Officers were called to an alarm at Men’s Warehouse, 2837 Crossroads Blvd., around 2 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the front door was unlocked.

They also discovered the cash register and safe had been raided, and a crowbar was left behind.

No arrests have been made in the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM. Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

