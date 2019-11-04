WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly storming into a home and attacking another man with a knife in August.
Police arrested Johnny Edwards Jackson, 29, of 507 Fowler St., on Sunday on a warrant for first-degree burglary. Bond was set at $25,000.
Court records allege Jackson entered the home of his ex-girlfriend at 664 W. 11th St. around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 3 and attacked her new boyfriend, Dontae Echolls, with a knife. Echolls suffered a cut on his head above his let eye, records state.
