WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home and taking a gun.

Police arrested Demarcus Deshun Melton, 32, of 200 Butler Ave. on Sunday for third-degree criminal mischief.

He was also arrested for third-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a squad car when he was arrested and first-degree harassment for allegedly telling a police officer he would kill him and eat his children, according to court records.

Authorities allege Melton entered his neighbor’s home around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday and knocked bottles of perfume to the floor and removed a firearm from the residence. He was spotted walking down the stairs when the resident returned home.

Officers found the gun and another firearm when they searched his home, court records state.

