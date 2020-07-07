You are the owner of this article.
Burglar hits Dairy Queen in Waterloo
WATERLOO -- Police are investigating a break-in at a Waterloo Dairy Queen.

The burglary happened sometime Sunday night at the  ice cream parlor at 2719 University Ave., and workers notified police on Monday morning after finding the drive-through window open, according to authorities.

The intruder took cash from the business.

No arrests have been made.

