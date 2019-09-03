{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Vehicles were damaged by gunfire over the Labor Day holiday with the latest shots being fired early Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Neighbors in the 600 block of Keystone Street called police around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Police found damage to a parked vehicle, and they located spent .45-caliber shell casing in the area.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Officers were also sent to reports of gunfire at 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Shirley Street, but details weren’t available.

Then on Monday, police were called to the 600 block of Kern Street around 12:30 a.m. and found bullets had struck a parked vehicle.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
5

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments