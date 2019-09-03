WATERLOO -- Vehicles were damaged by gunfire over the Labor Day holiday with the latest shots being fired early Tuesday.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Neighbors in the 600 block of Keystone Street called police around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Police found damage to a parked vehicle, and they located spent .45-caliber shell casing in the area.
You have free articles remaining.
Officers were also sent to reports of gunfire at 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Shirley Street, but details weren’t available.
Then on Monday, police were called to the 600 block of Kern Street around 12:30 a.m. and found bullets had struck a parked vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.