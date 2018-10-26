Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A Waterloo mother and her two children escaped injury when bullets tore through their home Thursday night.

According to police reports, Martia Wise, 28, and her children were sleeping at the home at 222 Gable St. around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when neighbors reported hearing five or six gunshots and seeing a maroon truck leaving the area.

The family didn’t hear the gunfire, but police found several bullets had entered the house, according to the report. Officers found numerous 10mm shell casings in front of the house.

No arrest have been made in the shooting.

