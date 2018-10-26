WATERLOO – A Waterloo mother and her two children escaped injury when bullets tore through their home Thursday night.
According to police reports, Martia Wise, 28, and her children were sleeping at the home at 222 Gable St. around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when neighbors reported hearing five or six gunshots and seeing a maroon truck leaving the area.
The family didn’t hear the gunfire, but police found several bullets had entered the house, according to the report. Officers found numerous 10mm shell casings in front of the house.
No arrest have been made in the shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.