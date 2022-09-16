 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bullets damage vehicle driving on Highway 63

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle as it was driving on Highway 63.

No injuries were reported, but a bullet damaged a side-view mirror on the vehicle.

According to police, the driver was heading south in the 1200 block of Highway 63/Logan Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when bullets began hitting the vehicle.

The driver fled to a safe location and called police. Officers found five spent 9 mm shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made.

