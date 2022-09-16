Bullets damage vehicle driving on Highway 63

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle as it was driving on Highway 63.
No injuries were reported, but a bullet damaged a side-view mirror on the vehicle.
According to police, the driver was heading south in the 1200 block of Highway 63/Logan Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when bullets began hitting the vehicle.
The driver fled to a safe location and called police. Officers found five spent 9 mm shell casings in the area.
No arrests have been made.
Photos: Gun control rally in Cedar Falls
Photos: Gun control rally in Cedar Falls
022318jr-rally-3
022318jr-rally-1
022318jr-rally-2
022318jr-rally-4
022318jr-rally-10
022318jr-rally-9
022318jr-rally-5
022318jr-rally-8
022318jr-rally-7
022318jr-rally-12
022318jr-rally-6
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.