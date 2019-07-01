WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man said his car was hit by a bullet while he was driving through an alley in Waterloo on Friday night.
No injuries were reported, according to police.
The driver, Jeff Brown Jr., 30, was driving in the alley near the 900 block of West Seventh Street around 10 p.m. Friday when the single bullet struck his car, according to the police report.
No arrests have been made.
