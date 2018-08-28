WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating after a bullet struck an officer’s personal truck.
The round pierced the back window while the unoccupied vehicle was parked in the lot behind the police station at 715 Mulberry St. sometime Monday night while the officer was on duty during second shift.
Maj. Joe Leibold said it wasn’t clear if the officer’s vehicle was specifically targeted or if the bullet was a stray round that had been fired elsewhere in the city.
The officer noticed the damage at about 11:10 p.m. Monday after leaving his shift. The single projectile was found on the backseat area’s floorboard, according to the police report. It was seized for ballistics testing.
Waterloo police did respond to a report of gunfire during second shift. Around 9:45 p.m., neighbors in the area of Independence Avenue and Vinton Street called 911 after hearing shots, and officers found a parked car in the 400 block of Florence Street had been hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
The Florence Street location is about half a mile from the police station.
