Bullet hits door to Waterloo home in shooting

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Waterloo.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshot in the 500 block of Boston Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, and officers found a bullet had pierced a door at 530 Boston Ave.
People were inside the home, but no injuries were reported, according to police.
Officers found spent shell casings in the area.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
