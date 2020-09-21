 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullet hits door to Waterloo home in shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

Bullet hits door to Waterloo home in shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Waterloo.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshot in the 500 block of Boston Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, and officers found a bullet had pierced a door at 530 Boston Ave.

People were inside the home, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

Officers found spent shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

clip art crime
0 comments
0
5
2
4
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News