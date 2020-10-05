Bullet grazes person's neck in morning shooting

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating after a man was shot while traveling in a vehicle early Monday.

Fortunately, the bullet only grazed his neck. He was also fortunate that he wasn’t far from a hospital.

The man told police the shooting happened in the area of Park Lane and West Ninth Street, near MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, around 1:45 a.m. Monday. The bullet entered through the windshield, and another person in the car wasn’t injured.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The car went the hospital where he was treated, police said.

The name of the man hasn’t been released, and police said the injury isn’t life threatening.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 2 Sad 7 Angry 15

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.