Bullet grazes person's neck in morning shooting

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating after a man was shot while traveling in a vehicle early Monday.
Fortunately, the bullet only grazed his neck. He was also fortunate that he wasn’t far from a hospital.
The man told police the shooting happened in the area of Park Lane and West Ninth Street, near MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, around 1:45 a.m. Monday. The bullet entered through the windshield, and another person in the car wasn’t injured.
Support Local Journalism
The car went the hospital where he was treated, police said.
The name of the man hasn’t been released, and police said the injury isn’t life threatening.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.