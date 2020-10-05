Bullet grazes driver's neck in morning shooting

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating after a man was shot while driving early Monday.

Fortunately, the bullet only grazed his neck. He was also fortunate that he wasn’t far from a hospital.

The man told police the shooting happened in the area of Park Lane and West Ninth Street, near MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, around 1:45 a.m. Monday. The bullet entered through the windshield, and a passenger in the car wasn’t injured.

He drove to the hospital where he was treated, police said.

The name of the man hasn’t been released, and police said the injury isn’t life threatening.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

