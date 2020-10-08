Building where shooting took place not authorized as after-hours establishment

“I wouldn’t know what activity is going on in a lot of buildings in town I guess,” Waterloo Fire Rescue Chief Pat Treloar said.

City Clerk’s Office representative LeAnn Even said she is not aware of any citations, fines or other penalties previously issued against the owners or tenants.

After-hours establishments in Waterloo are supposed to submit applications, undergo police investigations, receive inspections from fire, building and health officials, and then receive City Council approval, according to Waterloo’s city code. The license comes with a $350 yearly fee, and it allows businesses to let patrons bring their own alcohol to drink. After-hours businesses can operate from midnight until 6 a.m., city code says.

City code also states that people who own or engage in unlicensed activity can face up to $625 in fines and up to 30 days in jail. Code enforcement officers, police officers, fire inspectors or building officials can issue citations depending on the nature of violations, said Major Joe Leibold at the Waterloo Police Department.

In June, police cited the owner of an Edwards Street building for after-hours violations following a string of shootings connected with parties on the property that injured three people — including one man who was later killed in the September private club shooting.