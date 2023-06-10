WATERLOO — About an hour after his girlfriend and her friend were shot dead, Matthew Dee Buford III told the mother of his children that he, too, was going to die.

“He said he was leaving, he would be dead after this, or something. …. What I heard was ‘I’m dead after tonight,’” Martia Phillips told jurors during testimony in Buford’s trial on Friday.

Buford, 39, of Waterloo, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of flight to avoid prosecution in the Feb. 10, 2020, deaths of Tamica Allison, 42, and Andrea Anderson, 41.

Prosecutors allege he shot the two in the head at the West Second Street apartment he shared with Allison and then dropped off Allison’s teenage children with friends and family before leaving for Peoria, Illinois.

The state alleges Buford’s “dead after tonight” may have been a reference to having suicidal thoughts after the double slaying, a sign of a guilty conscious.

But under cross-examination by the defense, Phillips told the jury that when she heard him say that, she thought it was in reference to a lung condition Buford was suffering from.

“I thought he got back some test results,” Phillips said.

Buford’s comments came during an unannounced visit in which he knocked on Phillips’ door late at night – before the bodies of Allison and Anderson were found – and asked to hug his three children, who were sleeping.

“He told them he loved them, that he wishes he could be better,” Phillips said. “He said ‘Thank you, I wish I could help more.’”

Buford had Allison’s 14-year-old daughter in tow during the visit, Phillips said. She said the daughter was quiet and responded that she was alright when asked. Still, Phillips said she was concerned.

Another friend who had a nighttime visit from Buford following the slaying described him as “melancholy” and sad.

Also during testimony on Friday, family members of the deceased wept and hugged each other as the state played body camera videos from officers who responded to the West Second Street home after Allison’s daughter told others about the shooting.

Police found the house dark, and no one came to the door. The blinds were down, and one officer had to climb to get a view through a high-up window, where he spotted a part of a figure on the floor inside.

Officers broke open the dead-bolted door, and their darting flashlights illuminated the bodies in pools of blood in the dining room as they cleared the house.

Police said it was obvious the two were beyond help.

“Nothing I would have done at that time would have made a difference,” said Officer Ken Schaaf.

Double homicide West Second St, February 2020 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-1 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-3 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-2 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-4 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-6 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-5 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-7 Matthew Dee Buford III 022220jr-buford-initial-4 022220jr-buford-initial-5 022220jr-buford-initial-1 022220jr-buford-initial-2 022220jr-buford-initial-3 110620jr-buford-hearing-1 110620jr-buford-hearing-2 110620jr-buford-hearing-3 110620jr-buford-hearing-5 060823jr-buford-trial-1