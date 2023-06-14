WATERLOO --- Jurors deliberated for about two hours before finding Matthew Dee Buford III guilty of killing his girlfriend and her friend in their Waterloo home in 2020.

The panel delivered a verdict convicting Buford, 39, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of flight to avoid prosecution Thursday afternoon following a week of testimony.

Buford sat quietly at the defense table upon hearing the decision. Some relatives of his victims silently dabbed at tears.

First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison without parole, and sentencing will be at a later date.

Buford’s defense attorney said the deaths of Buford’s girlfriend Tamica Allison, 42, and her friend, Andrea Anderson, 41, was a tragedy.

But the deaths didn’t amount to murder, attorney Alfred Willett told jurors during final arguments in Buford’s trial.

Prosecutors allege he shot the two in the dining room of the West Second Street home he shared with Allison while her teenage children were upstairs on the night of Feb. 10, 2020. He then shuffled off the teens to friends’ home, said goodbye to friends and family in Waterloo and left for Illinois.

Willett noted there were no signs of a prior struggle, no evidence of an argument and nothing indicating Buford acted with malice or premeditation. He said there were no eye witnesses to the slayings.

The defense also noted witnesses stated Buford had been drinking that night, and the women had blood-alcohol levels beyond the legal limit to drive.

“When you get three people together who are drinking or are impaired by alcohol, and a weapon is present, tragedies can happen and accidents can happen,” Willett told jurors, noting they also had the option of finding him guilty of the lesser offenses of manslaughter.

Prosecutor Alisha Stach challenged the notion that the victims’ drinking played a role in their demise.

“Who cares? It’s not legal to murder somebody just because they are intoxicated. Your jury instructions don’t say shoot away if somebody is drunk. It’s still illegal,” Stach said.

The state said the fact a gun was used, and both women were shot in the head was enough to concluded the shooter intended to kill.

“You can infer premeditation, specific intent to kill and malice by use of a dangerous weapon. And even more so when you use it twice,” said Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams.

Williams said it isn’t possible that someone else fired the gun.

“There were five people in the house. Two of them are dead. Two of them were kids. And then there is the defendant,” he said.

During testimony, Allison’s 13-year-old daughter told jurors she was upstairs in her room when she heard her mother say “What are you going to do, shoot me in the face? I don’t care, I’m not scared.”

That was followed by two gunshots.

When the daughter went downstairs, she saw the bodies on the floor in pools of blood and Buford sitting in a chair holding a silver-colored pistol.

Buford later told her that she would hate him, and told others that he would be dead by morning.

He surrendered to police in Peoria, Illinois, days later.

The gun was found months later, hidden in an unsecured Waterloo garage belonging to one of Buford’s friends.

