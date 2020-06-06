Buchanan Jail administrator quits amid investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDEPENDENCE – A Buchanan County sheriff’s employee has stepped down amid an investigation into allegations he released prisoners from the county jail early.

Jail Administrator Russell D. West resigned his position at the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, according to County Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, officials with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office filed an eight-count contempt action against West in district court.

According to the County Attorney’s Office, officials received information about the allegations on April 22 and began investigating the following day.

The matter was referred to the Attorney General’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation because employees at the local prosecutor’s office could be potential witnesses in the case.

Court records allege West gave early release to eight prisoners who were serving time at the jail in 2016, 2018 and 2020. The incidents include:

-- In April 2016, Joshua Keith Woodard was released after he served 163 days of a 178-day sentence.

-- In October 2018, Cora Lee Turner was released after serving 144 days of a 150-day sentence.