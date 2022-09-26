 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buchanan County deputies arrest man for sexual abuse

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

 JEFF REINITZ

INDEPENDENCE — A Des Moines man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a teen in Buchanan County in 2020.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Drew Logan Opperman, 29, on Wednesday on a warrant for third-degree sexual abuse and related felony charges. Bond was set at $75,000.

He is accused of sexually touching a 15-year-old girl while they were both passengers in a vehicle traveling in Northeast Iowa in November and December 2020 and while in a baseball dugout in a Buchanan County community in December 2020.

Opperman is under a guardianship and receives services for a mental disability, according to court records.

