{{featured_button_text}}

LAMONT – A Lamont man has been sentenced to prison for exchanging sexually explicit photos with a 14-year-old girl in 2017.

Gregory Michael German, 38, pleaded to sexual exploitation of a minor and on April 9 was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison with possible reconsideration, according to court records.

Following prison, he will have to register as a sex offender.

Authorities began investigating German in January 2017 after he asked the girl for sexy pictures through the Facebook social media platform. Court records indicate she sent him 15 photos, and he sent her at least one.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation searched his home in August 2017, and he allegedly admitted soliciting photos from 10 to 15 underage girls through Facebook . Eight or nine girls responded with photos, and two responded with videos, according to court records. He told investigators he sent photos of his genitals to eight or nine girls, records state.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments