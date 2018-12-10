Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art crime scene

OELWEIN – Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the possible shooting of a zebra at a rural Oelwein address.

The captive zebra’s body was found at 1948 100th St. --- just inside the county line --- after deputies were called to the address at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The remains were taken to to Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Ames for a full examination and to determine the cause of death, according the sheriff’s office.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
1
4

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments