OELWEIN – Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the possible shooting of a zebra at a rural Oelwein address.
The captive zebra’s body was found at 1948 100th St. --- just inside the county line --- after deputies were called to the address at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
The remains were taken to to Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Ames for a full examination and to determine the cause of death, according the sheriff’s office.
