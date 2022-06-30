Brother sentenced to prison in fatal robbery

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man whose brother is accused of killing a man during a 2020 holdup has been sentenced to prison in connection with the robbery.

On Monday, Ralpheal Rashee Williams, 31, of Waterloo, was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on a count of first-degree robbery. Under the sentence, Williams will have to serve at least 17 years and six months before he will be eligible for parole.

Authorities allege Ralpheal Williams and his brother, Robert Lee Williams Jr., had planned to rob a drug dealer on Dearborn Avenue on Aug. 15, 2020. After the two approached the house, their attention was diverted to a neighboring garage on Adrian Street where Vincent Hemenway and others were working on a motorcycle.

The two briefly talked to the men in the garage, and Robert Williams Jr. then pulled out a pistol. A short struggle followed, and Hemenway was shot in the chest and later died.

Police responding to the shooting found Ralpheal Williams walking the area wearing shoes that matched prints near the scene.

Robert Williams Jr., 33, was charged with first-degree murder. He is awaiting trial.

Ralpheal Williams was convicted of robbery during an April 2022 trial.

Others arrested in the case include Ana Berinobis-McLemore and Tonkeya Jackson. Berinobis was killed in an unrelated shooting on May 22, 2022, while out on bond. Jackson is awaiting trial.

