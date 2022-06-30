 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust
top story

Brother sentenced to prison in fatal robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
040822jr-robbery-verdict-2

Ralpheal Rashee Williams, seated at left, talks with defense attorney John Bishop following the verdict in his trial on April 8.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man whose brother is accused of killing a man during a 2020 holdup has been sentenced to prison in connection with the robbery.

On Monday, Ralpheal Rashee Williams, 31, of Waterloo, was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on a count of first-degree robbery. Under the sentence, Williams will have to serve at least 17 years and six months before he will be eligible for parole.

040622jr-robbery-trial-2

Evidence photo of the garage at 556 Adrian St. where Vincent Hemenway was shot and killed on Aug. 15, 2020.

Authorities allege Ralpheal Williams and his brother, Robert Lee Williams Jr., had planned to rob a drug dealer on Dearborn Avenue on Aug. 15, 2020. After the two approached the house, their attention was diverted to a neighboring garage on Adrian Street where Vincent Hemenway and others were working on a motorcycle.

Robert Lee Williams Jr.

Robert Lee Williams Jr.

The two briefly talked to the men in the garage, and Robert Williams Jr. then pulled out a pistol. A short struggle followed, and Hemenway was shot in the chest and later died.

Police responding to the shooting found Ralpheal Williams walking the area wearing shoes that matched prints near the scene.

People are also reading…

Robert Williams Jr., 33, was charged with first-degree murder. He is awaiting trial.

Ralpheal Williams was convicted of robbery during an April 2022 trial.

Others arrested in the case include Ana Berinobis-McLemore and Tonkeya Jackson. Berinobis was killed in an unrelated shooting on May 22, 2022, while out on bond. Jackson is awaiting trial.

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19: France asks citizens to wear masks again in public transport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News