WATERLOO -- Gracie Buss's older brother told jurors that Chad Little would hit the 4-year-old girl, shove her, beat her up.
The brother, now a teen, took the stand Monday as the state's case against Little --- the boyfriend off Gracie's mother, Kristi Buss --- resumed in Black Hawk County District Court.
Little, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. Medics were called to the child's Downing Court apartment on May 30, 2015, after she was found unresponsive following a seizure and a fall down the stairs. She died days later in a hospital of blunt head trauma.
WATERLOO – Neighbors Friday told jurors about yelling and loud noises coming from the Downin…
The brother, who said Little also struck him and once threatened to kill him, recounted how Gracie would cry when she was hit. Sometimes the brother gave her an ice pack, and she found relief when she put it on her face, the brother said.
Sometimes Kristi Buss would apply makeup to Gracie's face to hide the bruises, he said.
Gracie's bedroom had been moved from upstairs to a downstairs room at one point because of ghosts, according to the brother. He said Little told him "the ghosts beat her when she was sleeping."
He said the mother never beat them.
On the morning of May 30, 2015, the boy said Little woke him screaming that Gracie had had a seizure. He said Little told the mother to call 911. He saw Gracie on the floor, her eyes rolled back into her head and her teeth locked together.
The brother said he and Little left, hopping a fence behind the townhouse and going to a nearby mobile home park. The ambulance arrived for his sister as they watched from a fence line, he said. He said he wanted to be with his sister.
WATERLOO — Those who tried to keep Gracie Buss alive said something didn’t add up after she …
Jurors also heard about blood police found in different areas around the townhouse. Crime Scene Investigations Officer Jody Stratton said police found blood on a toddler-sized mattress that was propped up in the kitchen. A bloody yellow pillow with butterflies was discovered in a laundry room. There was also a comforter with blood, Stratton said.
Investigators also discovered blood on the carpet in Gracie's room, and one patch had blood soaked through into the padding underneath, the officer said.
Chad Little, 35, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gracie Buss, 4, in 2015.
And police found a note, apparently from Little, apologizing to Kristi Buss. It read: "Hey you, I'm very sorry for snapping on Grace. I lost my temper know (sic) joke. I leave the room for 10 seconds to shower and come out to her playing ... I won't do that again. I'm a leave just for a bit clear my mind. Love Chad Little."
Police also found at least two holes in the drywall around the apartment, the officer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.