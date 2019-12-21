{{featured_button_text}}

NASHVILLE – The brother of former Hawkeyes star and current 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard was one of two people stabbed to death in a fight outside a Nashville, Tenn., bar over the weekend.

According to Nashville police, 22-year-old Clayton Beathard died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center early Saturday. Also dead is 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III.

Both suffered stab wounds to their sides in a melee involving several people that erupted outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill on Division Street around 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside the bar and then turned physical when those involved went outside. Third person was treated for stab wounds and released from the hospital, police said.

Clayton Beathard, a Nashville native, just finished a season as quarterback at Long Island University, a private college in Brookville, N.Y., where he transferred after attending Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, according to the university’s website.

His father is country music singer Casey Beathard, and his grandfather, Bobby Beathard, was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as an NFL general manager. C.J. Beathard played for the University of Iowa until 2017 when he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.

