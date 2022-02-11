Brother describes fatal 2020 shooting in Waterloo as trial continues

WATERLOO— Terrell Flowers and Stephen Devon Phillips came to a May 2020 get-together at a relative’s house as friends.

But hours later, Terrell Flowers was dying of a gunshot wound to the chest, and Phillips was fleeing the house with a pistol in his hand, according to testimony.

Phillips, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, and on Thursday jurors got a glimpse of what led up to that fatal shot as Terrell Flowers’ brother took the stand and described an argument and “tussling” that led to guns being drawn.

Terrell Flowers, 30, had moved from Chicago to Waterloo, where he had relatives, in 2014 or 2015, according to testimony. A few months before he was killed, he had relocated to Sioux City for work and on May 15, 2020, was back in Waterloo for a doctor’s appointment and to belatedly celebrate his birthday with friends and relatives, according to witnesses.

Phillips was related to one of Flowers brothers, and moved to Waterloo in 2017 or 2018.

On May 15, Phillips showed up at Andrew Flowers’ Crescent Place home with Terrell Flowers, and several other people were already there.

Andrew Flowers said that although they talked about a relative who had been injured in an unrelated shooting a few days earlier, the mood was relaxed.

Everyone was “just chilling and talking,” Andrew Flowers said.

At some point, Andrew Flowers left, and when he returned Phillips and Terrell Flowers were struggling on the couch as part of an apparent argument. Andrew Flowers said the broke up the altercation, and he talked to Phillips outside.

Phillips later said “I’m going to come back and shoot the house up,” Andrew Flowers said. He said Phillips seemed serious, but he didn’t think anything would happen. Even so, he locked the door after Phillips drove off.

Sometime later, Phillips returned, and Terrell Flowers let him inside. The conversation continued, and the topic turned to a friend named “Steve” who had died earlier.

“Stephen said don’t speak on Steve,” Andrew Flowers testified. He said Terrell Flowers responded that he hadn’t said anything about Steve.

Phillips pulled out a handgun and pointed it at Terrell Flowers, and Terrell drew a gun from his hip holster and pointed it back, the brother said. He said they continued talking, and Terrell holstered his weapon.

Another struggle followed when Phillips wouldn’t put his gun away, and Terrell Flowers held Phillips against the wall and then released him.

They moved to different rooms – one in the dining room and the other in the adjacent living room — and Terrell Flowers pulled out his gun briefly and reholstered it, according to the brother.

“That’s when Stephen made a threat to Terrell that he was going to shoot him,” Andrew Flowers said.

“What happened then?” asked Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz.

“That’s when Stephen shot him,” Andrew Flowers responded. “He shot him and then he ran out the door.”

The brother said he was in shock but was able to retrieve Terrell Flowers’ gun and ran after Phillips, firing a shot as Phillips drove off.

Terrell Phillips was driven to UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

