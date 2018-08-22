BROOKLYN — From the pews of St. Patrick’s Church in Brooklyn to a park on the University of Iowa campus, hundreds cried, hugged, prayed and remembered Mollie Tibbetts, trying to make sense of a tragedy that made no sense.
“I don’t know what words to say,” the Rev. Corey Close said during a prayer service Wednesday at St. Patrick’s. “We see tragedies happen all around the world … and when they do, we say a prayer and we feel sorry. But then we move on as if it didn’t affect us, and we always think that it never will. But right now we are in the midst of tragedy and it very clearly affects us.”
At nearly the same time, mourners gathered in a park outside the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City, cupping candles against the wind and trying to find solace in the words of Jake Tibbetts, Mollie’s brother.
“Remember this as the time a country came together for one girl,” he said. “One girl who loved everyone. One girl who loved everything and wanted the best for everyone.”
The nearly simultaneous services in two cities for the slain University of Iowa student — one where Tibbetts lived and one where she had gone to college — capped an emotional day.
Father Close, who led the Mass in Brooklyn, said now is the time to hold tight to faith.
“I’m sure many of us would in a heartbeat give our lives for Mollie’s, and the fact that we’ll all never see her again — we’ll never see her smile again or know her friendship. … But this is when we turn to the Lord and let him carry us through the pain,” he said.
And he preached forgiveness, asking the congregation to turn away from hate and ask God for the ability to forgive.
In Iowa City, Jake Tibbetts exhorted a crowd of hundreds to remember the his sister for all the good she exuded during her short 20 years.
“Don’t associate this with one bad thing,” Jake Tibbetts said. “This should be remembered by all the countless good acts that happened following it,” he said, thanking volunteers who posted fliers and strangers who reached out from across the country to express condolences. “The town of Brooklyn waking up at 5 a.m. to search cornfields, creeks and ditches.”
With television cameras propped in front of a podium and students passing fire from white candle to white candle, UI Student Government and Dance Marathon leaders welcomed hundreds of students who gathered to remember Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared July 18 and was found dead this week — as well as others the UI community has lost.
Jake Tibbetts challenged the crowd to upend the evil intended in his sister’s death.
“Make a new friend” to honor his sister’s outgoing nature, he said.
The crowd took him up on that immediately. With hands cupped in protection of flickering candles, students in backpacks and workout clothes greeted mothers, faculty, freshmen and graduate school veterans, asking questions and listening to the answers.
Mollie Tibbetts’ name became widely known over the past month in and outside Iowa as law enforcement scoured the state for her whereabouts. Many in Wednesday’s crowd, though, didn’t know her personally.
“But to be honest, what made her so special was she was like anyone standing here,” her brother said. “She loved to run. She loved Harry Potter. She loved the Hawks. She loved her family. She loved her friends. She was goofy. She was clumsy. She made mistakes. She owned up to them. She fought with her siblings — a lot.
“That’s what we’re going to miss the most — her just being her normal self and us being our normal selves around her,” he said. “We’ll never have that sense of normalcy again.”
One close friend who spoke, freshman Breck Goodman, said she was terrified coming from a small high school to the sprawling UI campus. But Mollie Tibbetts assured her she’d be welcome. She’d find community. She’d have fun.
“I was ecstatic to start here with Mollie,” she said. “So this last month having to think about not seeing her on campus was devastating. ... But from this day on, Mollie will always be with me. She will always be with us. It’s our duty and it’s our job to spread Mollie around and make sure she stays on this campus and in the state. To keep her spirit alive.”
