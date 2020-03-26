Broad daylight gunfire investigated in Waterloo Thursday

WATERLOO – Police are investigating after someone opened fire on a Waterloo home Thursday morning.

No one was injured, but bullets shattered a storm door at the home at 1425 ½ Mulberry St. and pieced the siding. Officers found spent shell casings in the street outside.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Thursday, and it was the third incident of gunfire in recent days.

Another house was hit by bullets during an overnight shooting on Wednesday.

Neighbors called police after hearing gunshots around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, and officers found the home at 126 Wellington St. had damage to a glass door, a living room window and a bedroom window. Officers also found five .40-caliber spent shell casings at West First and Wellington.

No injuries were reported.

The incident comes after residents in the 3300 block of West Fourth Street reported gunfire around 2:55 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported, and residents later found a bullet hole at an apartment at 3320 W. Fourth.

