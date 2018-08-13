WAVERLY — To combat end-of-summer alcohol related fatalities, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly Police Department, along with law enforcement agencies in Iowa and across the nation will be stepping up enforcement from Friday to Sept. 3.
They will especially be watching for impaired and unbelted drivers and there will be zero tolerance to noncompliant drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.