WAVERLY — To combat end-of-summer alcohol related fatalities, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly Police Department, along with law enforcement agencies in Iowa and across the nation will be stepping up enforcement from Friday to Sept. 3.

They will especially be watching for impaired and unbelted drivers and there will be zero tolerance to noncompliant drivers.

