Bremer inmate arrested for sexual abusing other inmate

WAVERLY — A Bremer County Jail inmate has been arrested for sexually abusing another inmate, according to sheriff’s investigators.
Bremer deputies charged Vincent Fonie Mack, 57, formerly of Athens, Georgia, with four counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
“Mack was being held at the Bremer County Jail at the time of the alleged assaults,” the sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement. Mack was at the jail awaiting transfer to a federal facility for unrelated charges.
Authorities allege Mack sexually abused another male inmate at the jail on four different occasions.
Further details weren’t available.
According to court records, Mack has prior sex crime convictions out of Georgia and he had been recently living in Iowa, allegedly ducking sex offender registration requirements.
Mack was convicted of child molestation charges in Georgia in August 2013, records state. He was also convicted of failing to register in Georgia in 2018.
In late 2021, while on supervision, he snipped off the GPS ankle monitor and left Georgia to move to Iowa with an acquaintance.
In December 2021, he was found living in Clarence, a town of about 1,000 people in eastern Iowa. He was arrested on state charges for failing to register his new address and his employment at a bar and grill with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
The state charges were dropped a short time later when federal prosecutors took an interest in him, and a grand jury indicted him under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Mack pleaded guilty but he disputed recommendation for GPS monitoring following his prison time, calling it a depravation of liberty.
He was sentenced in November to two years behind bars, at the low end of sentencing guideline recommendations, to be followed by five years of supervised release with GPS monitoring.
With the newly lodged sex abuse charges, Mack will remain under the supervision of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office until the conclusion. When the case is over, he will be placed in federal custody.
