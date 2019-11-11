Bremer County fugitive arrested in foot chase with Waterloo police

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A man wanted for violating probation on drug charges in Bremer County was arrested in Waterloo following a foot chase with officers on early Monday.

Police said Nathaniel Steven Hartness, 23, of Waterloo, was detained on the probation violations and arrested on new charges of first-degree harassment, interference causing injury, and assault.

Court records indicate Hartness was placed on probation for allegedly giving LSD and marijuana to a 14 year old in Waverly in 2016, resulting in hospitalization, and for allegedly tackling a woman in Waterloo in 2018.

While at the serving time at the Waterloo Residential Facility, he left the center to go to work on Sept. 11, 2019, but didn’t arrive at work and failed to return to the facility.

In early November, he allegedly burned a female acquaintance’s fingers with a lit cigarette and later allegedly grabbed the steering wheel from her while she was driving and attempted to steer into oncoming traffic, according to court records. He also sent a text message threatening to kill her, records state.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Hartness was at the woman’s West Fifth Street home causing a disturbance with a knife and an ax, court records state. He left before officers arrived, and police later lured him out of his West Fourth Street apartment by pretending to be the woman.

He tried to flee when he realized the ruse, and an officer was hurt when he fell down cement stairs during the chase that followed. Hartness was captured about a block away.

