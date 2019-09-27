{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY – Bremer County sheriff’s deputies are warning residents about a scam after a Waterloo resident received a fake debt collection phone call.

According to deputies, the caller posed as an employee with the sheriff’s office and was able to imitate the actual office phone number on caller ID, possibly using a spoofing app.

The caller advised they were collecting a debt on behalf of a local business with which the victim did have an outstanding balance. A second caller claimed to be with the sheriff’s office and said if the victim didn’t pay the debt, they would be taken to court, costing much more than the original debt.

The victim discovered it was a scam after calling the business.

Deputies said many of the scams request urgent payment and threaten consequences for not paying.

Deputies said people should exercise caution whenever contacted by anyone requesting payment or personal information, and they encourage residents to verify directly with the organization or business.

