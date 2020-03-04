You are the owner of this article.
Break-in reported at utility substation in Waterloo
Break-in reported at utility substation in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Burglars took an air conditioning unit from a utility substation.

MidAmerican Energy Workers discovered the break-in at the 4041 Hess Road on Tuesday and called police.

The police report indicated that a glass window on a building and chain link fence were damaged, and the crime could have happened as early at Feb. 20.

