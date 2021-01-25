Brandon woman arrested in attack

BRANDON – A Brandon woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman and breaking windows with a shovel earlier this month.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Julian Matthias Wilson, 38, on Jan. 17 on charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and assault on a peace officer.

Bond was set at $75,000.

The charges stem from a Jan. 9 incident in the 500 block of Main Street where Wilson is accused of walking up to a parked car around 7 p.m. and assaulting the woman who was in the driver’s seat.

She allegedly pulled the woman’s hair, groped her breasts, put her hands down her pants and tried to rip off her bra, according to court records. She also took the woman’s cell phone.

The victim, who didn’t know Wilson, pushed the assailant away and went to get help.

As deputies were dispatched to the call, Wilson allegedly began breaking windows on a home a block away at 503 South St. with a shovel, court records state. Wilson attempted to walk away when deputies approached her, and a struggle ensued.

She was initially taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

