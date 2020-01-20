You are the owner of this article.
Brandon man sentenced to jail for dependent abuse, animal neglect
INDEPENDENCE – A Brandon man whose elderly mother was found in a feces-filled house with 18 dogs in August has been sentenced to jail.

David Don Rogers, 61, entered written guilty pleas to one count of reckless dependent adult abuse with injury, two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death and 11 counts of animal neglect.

David Don Rogers

All charges are misdemeanors.

Other neglect counts and charges of failure to dispose of animal carcasses were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to a year in jail with all but 60 days suspended. He will also have to serve two years of probation and pay restitution, according to the arrangements.

Rogers and his mother lived in a South Street home, and on Aug. 8, he went to the hospital for a lengthy stay without making arrangements to care for his mother or the dogs.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on Aug. 12, and deputies found 18 live dogs and four dead dogs on the property.

The floor was covered in debris and about six inches of feces, the shower filled with garbage and the remains of two dogs -- one infested with maggots -- were found in the kitchen. Two other dead dogs were found in the basement and backyard.

Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary found the dogs were suffering fleas and other problems.

