BRANDON --- A trial date has been set for Brandon man accused of accepting unemployment benefits while still working.
Buchanan County sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Craig Williams, 67, for first-degree fraudulent practices on Feb. 6. Last week his trial was set for March 20.
Investigators with Iowa Workforce Development allege Williams received 99 weeks worth of unemployment benefits to which he wasn't entitled --- a total of $34,000 --- between December 2010 and March 2018.
Williams was working for a concrete company in Palo and provided false information to Workforce Development about his pay, according to court records.
