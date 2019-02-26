Try 1 month for 99¢

BRANDON --- A trial date has been set for Brandon man accused of accepting unemployment benefits while still working.

Buchanan County sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Craig Williams, 67, for first-degree fraudulent practices on Feb. 6. Last week his trial was set for March 20.

Investigators with Iowa Workforce Development allege Williams received 99 weeks worth of unemployment benefits to which he wasn't entitled --- a total of $34,000 --- between December 2010 and March 2018.

Williams was working for a concrete company in Palo and provided false information to Workforce Development about his pay, according to court records.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments