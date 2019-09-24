BRANDON – A Brandon man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his mother and more than a dozen dogs in a feces-laden home last month.
The South Street home was the scene of an animal rescue on Aug. 12. Animal welfare workers found 18 live dogs and four dead.
On Sept. 19, Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested David Don Rogers, 61, for 18 counts of animal neglect, four counts of animal neglect causing injury or death, four counts of failure to dispose of animal carcasses and one count of dependent adult abuse.
Rogers was released from jail pending trial.
Court records allege Rogers, who has cancer, left his mother in the home when he went for a hospital stay on Aug. 8. He allegedly failed to make arrangements for her care, and he had been in the hospital for about four days before deputies were called to the home, records state.
When investigators reached Rogers, he told them he didn’t know how many dogs were in the home, saying they only had three dogs five years ago and things “snowballed out of hand.”
Court records filed in connection with the arrest describe the conditions of the house where Rogers’ mother was staying.
A deputy who answered a neighbor’s call about dogs loose at the house on Aug. 12 said he could smell fecal matter and rot before he entered the house. He was unable to see the interior floor because it was covered in debris and up to 6 inches of feces, court records state.
Rogers’ mother told the deputy that Rogers cares for her and feeds her, but she hadn’t seen him in four days and didn’t have a way to get contact him.
She said the dogs were running low on food, and she just eats what she can reach, records state.
Deputies found a mini fridge with food, but it was food that had to be cooked. There was a commode next to the fridge that was covered in feces.
“The further into the house I got, the more feces I found and the worse the odor was. There were feces on every surface that the dogs could get to,” the deputy wrote in court records.
The shower was filled with garbage and feces, and a there was a dead dog decomposing in the kitchen, covered in flies and maggots. A second dead dog, located next to it, was so decomposed it was unrecognizable, records state. A third dog carcass was found in the basement, and a fourth was in a garbage bag in the back yard.
Rogers allegedly told deputies he had planned to bury the body of the dog found in the back yard but didn’t know about the carcasses in the kitchen, records state.
A back bedroom, the second floor and the basement were almost inaccessible because of the accumulation of feces and spider webs, according to deputies.
Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary was called to assist with the dogs, and workers found the dogs suffering fleas and other ailments. One was blind in one eye.
“Neighbors stated that they could hear the dogs barking but have not seen any dogs outside the residence in over 10 years,” the deputy wrote.
The Cedar Valley Humane Society is working with 10 of the dogs rescued from the Brandon home.
