BROOKLYN (AP) — The brother of a missing University of Iowa student’s boyfriend says there were no signs of struggle at the home where she had been staying.
The father of Mollie Tibbetts last week suggested she might have been abducted from Dalton Jack’s home in Brooklyn, Iowa. The 20-year-old Tibbetts was seen jogging July 18 and her family reported her missing the next day.
Jack’s brother, Blake Jack, told Fox News in an interview broadcast Thursday that Tibbetts is “small, but she would have done something” if she had been attacked in his brother’s home.
Dalton Jack has said he received a Snapchat message from Tibbetts on July 18, after she would have returned from her run. Authorities haven’t found her Fitbit or cellphone.
Her reward fund has grown past $300,000.
