Boyfriend in custody while authorities investigate Reinbeck death

REINBECK – Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Reinbeck man whose girlfriend died last week after being found unconscious in their home.

Kevin Lee Halladey, 40, is currently charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly injuring a teenager around the time 41-year-old Christian Marie Jeys was found unresponsive, according to court records.

Halladey also awaiting trial on domestic assault charges for allegedly assaulting Jeys in May 2021.

Details weren’t available, but authorities were called to Jeys’ Chestnut Street home in mid-December. Jeys was taken to a hospital, and she was pronounced dead on Dec. 23, according to social media posts.

The autopsy hasn’t been completed, and final results are pending further tests and are likely weeks away, Grundy County Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager said Monday.

Court records show Halladey was arrested for misdemeanor second-offense domestic assault after authorities were called to the house on May 16 and found Jeys with a bruise and dried blood on her face and a mark on her neck.

As part of the case, a restraining order was issued. Jeys asked to have the order lifted a month later, and a judge initially denied the request but allowed phone and electronic contact for counseling. Then in August, the court terminated the restraining order after a social worker said he was comfortable with lifting the order because the couple had been attending counseling.

Trial for the May incident was set for Jan. 26, 2021.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, Grundy County deputies were called to the house for a family disturbance, according to court records.

Details about what was found haven’t been released. But during the investigation, deputies learned that Halladey had allegedly awakened a teen at the home shortly after midnight, an argument followed, and Halladey allegedly threw the teen into a wall, possibly injuring the teen’s shoulder, court records state.

An arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 17, and Halladey was arrested last week. Bond was set at $75,000 during a Friday appearance in Grundy County District Court in Grundy Center.

An online fundraiser for the Jeys family was set up on GoFundMe.com to defray medical and other expenses.

