ELDORA -- By the time he entered third grade, an 8-year-old Ackley Elementary School boy was very thin, pale, had hair falling out in patches and constantly complained of hunger.
It was a far cry from the energetic, social student who got above-average grades just months before, according to his former second-grade teacher, Susan Brandt.
"He was interested in all we were learning about," Brandt said of the boy in second grade. "He was inquisitive. He wanted to learn and enjoyed coming to class."
But when the boy came to school for the first day of third grade, Brandt noticed immediately that things were different.
"He looked very pale, he looked very thin and I was very surprised by his appearance," she said. "I couldn't believe that that was the little boy that I knew the year before."
Brandt, the boy's third-grade teacher and the school principal all testified Tuesday morning in the first day of Traci Lynn Tyler's first-degree kidnapping trial in Hardin County.
Tyler, 39, is on trial of charges she and the boy's father, Alex Shadlow, confined Shadlow's son in an enclosed basement room, denied him food and only allowed him out to go to school between July and September of 2017. Her trial is a non-jury trial.
Shadlow's trial is set to begin in June in Dickinson County.
The Courier is not naming the boy because he is a minor.
The boy's third-grade teacher, Cam Schipper, testified that in the month of time the boy was enrolled in her class before Tyler said she was pulling him out of school, the boy who "looked like a skeleton" was quiet and timid and always complained of being hungry.
Finally, after he tried stealing gum from another student's locker, Schipper sat him down.
"He started talking about how he's hungry all the time, he doesn't get to eat food at home, and when he does try to get food at home, he gets in trouble," Schipper said the boy told her. "He eventually started telling me about the place in the basement where he slept on the floor and it was dark. He mentioned being locked in that room downstairs."
"Were the words (the boy) used suggesting it was ongoing, or it had happened in the past?" asked assistant attorney general Tyler Buller.
"As I understand, it was happening the whole school year so far," Schipper said.
Ackley Elementary School principal Teresa Keninger testified she was told by Tyler not to feed the boy breakfast at school because the family couldn't afford it, though Keninger testified the boy qualified for free breakfast. She said she told the boy he could have a granola bar from her desk any time, and he took at least one every day.
After that, she said, his demeanor and physical appearance changed.
"He looked a little healthier, started talking more with staff and myself," Keninger said. "His cheeks started to fill out a little bit. You could see the change in his face."
Keninger said Tyler had told her in a previous meeting that the boy was behaving differently, peeing on the floor and was under medical care, including seeing a therapist. She said the school didn't notice any bathroom or behavioral issues other than food stealing.
On cross examination, defense attorney Aaron Siebracht noted Keninger only saw the boy about five minutes each school day, and neither she nor the other two teachers ever recalled sending him to the school nurse for an examination.
"Why didn't you contact anyone else? DHS? Police?" Siebracht asked.
Keninger noted Tyler told her the Iowa Department of Human Services was already involved with the boy, "and we didn't have anything else to report other than what DHS was already aware of."
