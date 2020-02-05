Bowling center fire, robbery investigation continues

WATERLOO – Police continue to investigate a robbery and fire at a Waterloo bowling center.

Investigators have collected surveillance videos from businesses and homes near Maple Lanes, 2608 University Ave., and are searching the footage for information, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.

He said authorities have yet to retrieve video from Maple Lanes’ own security system, and it wasn’t clear if this evidence survived the fire.

Officers are also conducting interviews, he said. No arrests have been made in the case as of Wednesday.

The city fire marshal was on the scene Tuesday gathering evidence to determine how and where the blaze started and how it spread through the building.

Police said it appears robbers set the fire after searching the business for money and valuables. There was extensive fire damage to the pro shop, office and kitchen areas to the front of the building, and the roofing system was damaged when flames rose into the ceiling.

The flames didn’t reach the bowling lanes, but whole building sustained heavy smoke damage, firefighters said.