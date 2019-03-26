FAIRBANK – Bond has been set at $2 million for a rural Fairbank man accused of killing his adult son at his home Friday.
Daniel Gail Niebuhr, 59, a retired engineer who operated a nine-hole golf course adjacent to his home, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Brock Niebuhr, and over the weekend bond was set at $2 million cash only.
A magistrate also appointed the Black Hawk County Public Defender’s Office to represent Dan Niebuhr in court.
On Tuesday, authorities released a statement that an autopsy conducted by Dr. Jonathan Thompson, an assistant state medical examiner, found Brock Niebuhr died of a gunshot wound to the neck. Thompson ruled the manner of death was homicide.
Brock Niebuhr was a resident of Dike and leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old daughter.
Court records allege Dan Niebuhr told investigators he walked up behind his son, who was sitting on the couch watching TV, and shot him. Authorities said no one else was in the home at the time, and they don’t believe there was any argument or disagreement beforehand.
