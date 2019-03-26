Try 3 months for $3
032519jr-fairbank-homicide-2

Crime scene tape surrounds Dan Niebuhr’s log cabin home on Vine Avenue in rural Fairbank on Monday, days after he allegedly killed his adult son.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

FAIRBANK – Bond has been set at $2 million for a rural Fairbank man accused of killing his adult son at his home Friday.

Daniel Gail Niebuhr, 59, a retired engineer who operated a nine-hole golf course adjacent to his home, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Brock Niebuhr, and over the weekend bond was set at $2 million cash only.

Daniel Gail Niebuhr

Daniel Gail Niebuhr: 

Fairbank dad charged with murder in son's death Friday

A magistrate also appointed the Black Hawk County Public Defender’s Office to represent Dan Niebuhr in court.

On Tuesday, authorities released a statement that an autopsy conducted by Dr. Jonathan Thompson, an assistant state medical examiner, found Brock Niebuhr died of a gunshot wound to the neck. Thompson ruled the manner of death was homicide.

Questions remain as to why Fairbank man killed his adult son

Brock Niebuhr was a resident of Dike and leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old daughter.

Court records allege Dan Niebuhr told investigators he walked up behind his son, who was sitting on the couch watching TV, and shot him. Authorities said no one else was in the home at the time, and they don’t believe there was any argument or disagreement beforehand.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments